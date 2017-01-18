Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Drew Barrymore has a taste for human flesh in hilariously gory Santa Clarita Diet trailer

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 01:22 pm

Drew Barrymore is transformed from a suburban mum to an undead, human-eating zombie in upcoming Netflix series Santa Clarita Diet.

The first full trailer for the comedy-horror series has dropped, showing Drew on top comedic form as a mother whose life takes a rather odd turn.

She plays Sheila, a woman who mysteriously dies – but wakes up undead, and with a new taste for human flesh.

Her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) then has no choice but to help his spouse fill up, with hilarious consequences.

“I do like the way that I feel. I have endless energy and I sleep two hours a night. I get so much done,” Sheila tells Joel in the trailer.

“You eat people…” Joel says.

“I know! It’s just that I’m so much more confident. I can parallel park in one move now,” Sheila replies.

Santa Clarita Diet is due to premiere on Netflix in February.

