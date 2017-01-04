Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Drake leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 04:59 pm

Drake leads the nominations for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards with 12 nods, including male artist of the year.

Electronic duo The Chainsmokers scored 11 nominations, including song of the year for Closer with Halsey.

The Chainsmokers (Martin Rickett/PA)
This year’s show has been expanded to more than 30 categories and other multiple nominees include twenty one pilots, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Daya, Halsey, Nicky Jam and Sia.

Bruno Mars will perform at the fourth annual awards show, to be held on March 5 in Los Angeles.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Showbiz World, Drake, iHeartRadio Music Awards, The Chainsmokers,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Will Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry reunite on US Bake Off?

Celebrity Big Brother under fire from Jasmine Lennard

Michelle Williams stuns as she picks up major prize amid Oscars buzz

Kim Kardashian posts super-sweet family video


Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 