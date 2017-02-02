Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Drake has promised to refund fans after Travis Scott fell through the stage at his show

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 12:20 pm

How was your night? Probably not as bad as Travis Scott’s, we imagine.

La Flame was on stage with Drake at the O2 in London as part of his Boy Meets World tour, until suddenly he wasn’t.

Travis was performing Goosebumps from his own album when he fell through a hole in the stage which was meant to house a giant globe – but luckily wasn’t hurt.

Fans captured the moment from all angles…

The fall meant this couldn’t make an appearance.

🌕

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drizzy told fans he was “doing this for free tonight”, and said as the night came to an end: “London England, I love you, I hope you enjoyed your free show”.

O2 have so far been unable to confirm the refund.

And it turns out that it wasn’t all bad for Travis – he actually seems to have enjoyed the experience.

