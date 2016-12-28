Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Drake and J Lo snap triggers hilarious reaction online

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 02:57 pm

Jennifer Lopez and Drake have appeared to confirm they are a couple – and fans CANNOT handle it.

The singers have been linked for some time but stepped it up a notch by both sharing a sweet image of them snuggled up on the sofa.

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Within minutes it was all over the internet, with fans totally stunned.

Some drew attention to the age gap – Drake is 30 while J Lo is 47.

More than a few people couldn’t help pointing out that Drake used to be all about Rihanna, after he professed his feelings for the singer at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.

So what happened to that?

One thing is for sure, Drake isn’t doing too badly in the romance stakes.

So it looks as if it’s time for us to welcome a new showbiz couple – say hello to Dra-Lo.

