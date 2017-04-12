Don't cry, a lot of other people didn't get tickets to Ed Sheeran in Dublin either

The first of Ed Sheeran's sold-out 3Arena gigs has kicked off tonight.

*fans screaming*

There he is now.

The man himself took to the stage at around 8.15pm and it looks phenomenal.

However, there's a lot of disappointed people in Ireland right now, who are doing anything else but listening to the flame-haired singer live.

It looks amazing...

And THAT'S how you open a show! @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/UUdvw8mxvI — the 1878 at 3Arena (@the1878Dublin) April 12, 2017

There were those who got tickets…

Ed sheeran live in concert 🙈💕 https://t.co/3up0fKmhS8 — 💕Jemma💕 (@jemmamccabe2) April 12, 2017

There were those who didn't...

If people don't stop posting Ed Sheeran on stage in 3arena I'm going to report them! Jealous isn't even the word ugh — Chloe Carroll (@chloech14) April 12, 2017

The closest I'm gonna get to Ed Sheeran's concert is in my room watching other people's stories... — Simone Boyce (@Boyce_Simone) April 12, 2017

I should be at @edsheeran not struggling to write a 2000 word history assignment — Lou (@Louise_Liz) April 12, 2017

I'm genuinely so upset I'm not at @edsheeran tonight — Kate Wynne (@KateWynne1) April 12, 2017

Seriously Ed Sheeran live rn in Dublin ugh and ofc the first song had to be my fave Castle on the Hill! Screw ye lucky assholes at it ugh — Chloe Carroll (@chloech14) April 12, 2017

A lot of people who didn't get tickets actually...

Solidarity with those who are not at Ed Sheeran tonight. Go to bed early and turn off all social media.