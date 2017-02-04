Does The Voice have a new romance on the cards? People just can't work it out

It’s often a bit of a weird dynamic when a male-female duo turn up to audition for The Voice – especially when the viewers suspect that one half wishes they were more than just partners in music.

But when Bosie came to perform to the judges’ backs tonight, the audience couldn’t quite work out which one of them was secretly in love with the other.

What’s going on here then? (ITV) The pre-audition interview was a little strained at points, and their song choice of Wicked Game left things even more ambiguous.

It's obvious Bosie are in love. Why hide it, surely they've shared a romantic stare once or twice #TheVoiceUK — MR SUPERPIDGE (@superpidge) February 4, 2017

oh ffs even the song is subconsciously showing their feelings for each other #thevoiceuk — m@ (@Matts_Tweeting) February 4, 2017

People thought that one of them was definitely in the friendzone – but which one?

Hmm...my friendzone detector is tingling slightly. Just a bit. #TheVoiceUK — Jake Mellor (@DevilboyScooby) February 4, 2017

#TheVoiceUK #TheVoice he fancies her she has him in the friend zone poor fella — Nick (@nickdthomas) February 4, 2017

OK, got it, he likes her…

Bet he really wants to making a different kind of sweet seeet music with her #TheVoiceUK — Garr Munro (@Garrr83) February 4, 2017

No hang on, she likes him…

She has the biggest crush on her singing partner #thevoiceuk #thevoice — ManchesterGurl (@MissTManchester) February 4, 2017

Oh, we don’t know. But Gavin turned, so maybe it’ll become clearer in the next round…