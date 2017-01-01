Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Do these fist-look photos hint trouble ahead for Ronnie and Jack's EastEnders wedding?

Sunday, January 01, 2017 - 07:01 am

Something’s going to happen, but what’s it going to be?

First-look photos have been released of Ronnie and Jack’s “dream” wedding in EastEnders tonight – but even the look on their faces suggests something is about to go awry.

Something wrong? (EastEnders/BBC/PA)
While the happy couple are set to tie the knot in Sunday’s episode, Roxy is continuing to cause a sport of bother.

Will they be allowed to start the new year in marital bliss, or is disaster waiting for them?

Considering the soaps track record of New Year’s Day weddings (ahem, Ronnie and Charlie/Mick and Linda), we can probably hazard a guess…

Tune into BBC One at 7pm to find out!

