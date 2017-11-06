Diversity’s Ashley Banjo announced as fourth judge for Dancing On Ice 2018

Diversity star Ashley Banjo has been announced as the fourth and final judge for next year’s comeback series of Dancing On Ice.

The dancer and TV star shared the news as he appeared on ITV’s Loose Women on Monday.

The 29-year-old will join Jason Gardiner and skating veterans Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean on the panel when the competition show returns to ITV in the new year.

Banjo said in a statement: “This show feels like it’s embedded into society. I was really excited to be part of the revamp and the refresh. I’m going to be myself, be constructive, and just be ready for Jason.”

The performer first shot to fame as the lead member of the dance troupe that wowed the nation with its stunning acrobatic dance routines, winning the 2009 series of Britain’s Got Talent.

Banjo has since proved his judging expertise as a panel member on Dance Dance Dance this year, and was previously a judge on Got To Dance.

He said: “I’m going to be honest. If someone is great, I’ll tell them they’re great. If people need telling that it was bad, I’ll tell them.”

The news came soon after athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton was named as the 10th celebrity to join the line-up of Dancing On Ice 2018 contestants.