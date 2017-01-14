Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Did the CBB housemates seriously just fall out over Nutella?

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 11:30 pm

You might say that Celebrity Big Brother is known for petty arguments, but they don’t come much pettier than a misunderstanding over peanut butter and Nutella.

Stacy Francis and Jasmine Waltz seemed to get their wires crossed tonight about whether a jar of peanut butter or Nutella had made it out of the store room and into the house.

Jasmine fell out with Stacy (Ian West/PA)
Apparently, Bianca Gascoigne had been working out with Jasmine when she decided to go and eat some peanut butter instead, only someone thought it was Nutella…Wait, wait, wait, let’s not get dragged down to that level.

Even by CBB standards, people couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Stacy got some flack for making such a drama out of the mild disagreement.

Although Jasmine didn’t come off all that well either.

Although some viewers could see how it had escalated.

Wow, it really looks like living in each other’s pockets is starting to grate on these lot.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, CBB 2017, Celebrity Big Brother, Jasmine Waltz, Nutella, Stacy Francis,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

People were loving the style more than the substance of ITV's new show Tina and Bobby

Here's what you missed as three new celebs entered the CBB house

Twitter is emotionally torn over Austin's shock CBB eviction

Mums thank Tamara Ecclestone for posting breastfeeding photo


Lifestyle

Meet the Irish fashion designers making an impact around the world

Having a magical time in Iceland - without breaking the bank

This much I know: Cormac Ó hEadhra, radio presenter

The fit foodie: Energy balls and embracing extra veggies

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 