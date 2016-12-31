Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Did the biggest trailers of 2016 live up to the hype?

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 07:01 am

Big trailers are now events in their own right and can either ramp up the excitement for an imminent release or hamper momentum.

So how did the offerings in 2016 shape up?

Suicide Squad

The first trailer for the DC Comics offering made it one of the most anticipated films of the year, blending humour and action to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

While it did well enough at the box office, it was savaged by critics and failed to live up to the promise shown in this awesome teaser.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Fans were unsure what to expect from the first Star Wars spin-off film but this trailer showed off many of the classic elements from the original trilogy, which offered plenty of comfort.

It premiered to glowing reviews and box office success so it’s fair to say it lived up to expectations.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

This first teaser finally gave us an idea of what to get excited about with Fantastic Beasts, staying true to the spirit of Harry Potter but adding in the period dimension.

The film has since delighted fans and naysayers, young and old.

La La Land

This trailer told us pretty much nothing about the story or characters but gave us the most effective idea of the mood of the film possible.

It’s slated for release in early January but has already won critical praise and racked up a string of awards nominations so things are looking good.

Doctor Strange

The addition of Benedict Cumberbatch to the Marvel cinematic universe whipped fans into an excited frenzy, while film enthusiasts were intrigued by the jaw-dropping visuals reminiscent of Christopher Nolan’s Inception.

Controversy about Tilda Swinton’s casting sometimes threatened to overshadow the final film but comic book fans were happy that the film did not shy away from the comic’s existential themes.

