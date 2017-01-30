Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Did Selena Gomez make her rumoured romance with The Weeknd Insta-official?

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 06:44 pm

Selena Gomez appears to have confirmed that she and The Weeknd are an item.

The pop princess posted a video online showing the music star in Venice, where the pair are thought to have gone for a romantic trip together.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd in a new relationship? (Yui Mok and Ian West/PA)
While she didn’t comment on the video, Selena did add an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Hmm… does that mean their rumoured relationship is official?

Well, the video was later deleted from the site, so we can’t be sure. Although it is still around online.

Watch this space!

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Ed Sheeran gets physical in flirty new music video... before becoming a sumo wrestler

Rihanna reveals picture of female cast starring in Ocean's 8

Myleene brings a touch of Klass to rail platform with a live piano performance

Piers Morgan says Trump's politics are 'unacceptable'...but he's still a mate


Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

It's time to move on from Hygge to Lagom! But what is it?

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 