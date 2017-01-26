Did hungover Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield get the tattoos they promised?

This Morning presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield did not get tattoos after their programme won a National Television Award, despite promising they would get inked to celebrate.

The TV presenters last year hosted the ITV daytime show in the same clothes they wore to the awards ceremony after partying all night – but did not repeat their actions this time around after Phillip said they would not “shame” themselves again.

Despite partying late into the night on Wednesday after This Morning won in the live magazine category, both Holly and Phillip found fresh clothes and managed a few hours’ sleep before starting work on Thursday morning.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (This Morning/ITV grab) However, they confessed to feeling a bit hungover and asked their colleagues to “keep the noise down” in the studio.

In a huskier voice than usual, Phillip said: “We have made it in today – we’re not in brilliant condition, to be honest, but we’re not wearing the same clothes.”

Holly asked her co-star: “Did you leave your voice in the bar?”

Thank you.... and... good night @schofe ... you are the bestest! xxx❤❤❤ A photo posted by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

Phillip then addressed his promise for the pair to get tattoos, which he pledged up on stage while collecting their award.

He said: “Last night we made a few rash promises…”

The presenter said that they “nearly did” get tattoos, but were unable to at such a late hour.

Well this is awkward... who forgot to tell @DearDeidre?! ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/3QNpeRkwOX — This Morning (@thismorning) January 26, 2017

Holly said: “There are a number of reasons we’re not sporting tattoos this morning … there are a lot of practicalities.

“Unfortunately tattoo salons aren’t open that late. Members of our team were searching for an hour or so, we had five producers searching for a place.”

Phillip said: “That would have been a very bad idea.”

They then joked about their resident agony aunt Deidre Sanders having been tattooed on the face instead.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (This Morning/ITV grab) Holly also revealed she was nearly forced to go barefoot to the NTAs, held at London’s O2 Arena, as she forgot her shoes.

Luckily, she managed to borrow some from presenter and Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes at the last moment after calling around her celebrity friends, including Tess Daly, to seek out some appropriate footwear.