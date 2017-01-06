Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Detectives speak to people who saw George Michael in days before his death

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 12:40 pm

People who saw George Michael in the days before he died are being spoken to by detectives investigating the circumstances of the star’s death.

The 53-year-old was found at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

After news of the Faith singer’s death broke, his partner Fadi Fawaz revealed he found the star dead when he arrived to wake him ahead of a planned Christmas Day lunch.

George Michael (Chris Radburn/PA)
It is understood toxicology tests could take up to eight weeks, after a post-mortem examination on December 29 proved “inconclusive”.

Michael’s death is being treated as “unexplained but non-suspicious”, and police confirmed it is not being investigated by their Major Crime Unit, which looks at crimes including murder, manslaughter and rape.

In a statement Thames Valley Police said: “Contrary to media reports today this is not a Thames Valley Police Major Crime investigation.

George Michael (Tony Marshall/PA)
“As part of Thames Valley Police’s investigation on behalf of Oxfordshire Coroner into this unexplained but non-suspicious death, officers are establishing facts which includes taking statements.

“This is standard practice in cases such as this to allow the coroner to determine the circumstances of the death.”

