Dermot O'Leary: Hosting the Brits would be 'tough'

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 09:27 am

TV presenter Dermot O’Leary has said he is “hugely flattered” to have been asked to front the Brits.

The 43-year-old could host the music awards show after crooner Michael Buble, whose three-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with cancer, pulled out.

The star, who is also at the helm of Wednesday night’s National Television Awards, told The Sun that it would be a “tough gig”.

Michael Buble (David Jensen/PA)
“Obviously it’s hugely flattering to be asked,” he said.

“I’d much rather be asked in different circumstances though. We should not forget in all of this that a little boy’s really ill and his dad’s got to take some time off to look after him.

“I’m not saying that in a schmaltzy way, it’s obviously very important.

Dermot O’Leary )Rui Vieira/PA)
“That said though, it’s a really tough gig and it’s a huge gig to be asked to do.”

The X Factor presenter said he will be focusing on the National Television Awards – when he will open the show with Sir Tom Jones – before he considers the request to host next month’s Brits.

