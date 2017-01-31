Dermot O'Leary and Emma Willis to replace Michael Buble for Brits

Dermot O’Leary and Emma Willis are to host the Brits after Michael Buble pulled out while his three-year-old son battles cancer.

The Canadian singer announced that his son, Noah, had been diagnosed with cancer in November last year.

Dermot and Emma both said they were delighted to be fronting the music awards show next month, and said their thoughts were with Michael.

Michael Buble (David Jensen/PA) X Factor presenter Dermot said: “Firstly, my immediate thoughts and prayers are with Michael and his family at such a difficult time.

“Michael is an effortless show man, so those patent shoes will not be easy to fill, but it’s an honour to be asked to step in with Emma to host the Brits.”

He called the event “a holy grail for a broadcaster”.

Celebrity Big Brother host Emma said: “Every part of me sends so much love and all the well wishes in the world to Michael and his family at such a difficult time.

Emma Willis (Ian West/PA) “I’m a huge fan of his and I would have relished watching him present the Brits. I know everyone involved wants to make the best show possible and I hope we do him proud.”

She added that getting to present the ceremony alongside one of her “absolute favourites” was “just bonkers”.

Brits chairman and chairman of Sony Music Jason Iley said of the pair: “They are currently the most in demand presenters in the UK, with a huge passion for music, and to get the both of them is very exciting for us.

“Our thoughts go out to Michael and his family. We would love to see him on our stage in the future.”

The Brit Awards take place at the O2 on February 22.