Dentist phobes look away now - Jeremy Clarkson shows off tooth surgery

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 07:11 pm

Ouch! Looks like it’s been a painful Thursday for Jeremy Clarkson.

The Grand Tour presenter shared a delightful Instagram snap with his followers of a tooth that looked like it was about to undergo some serious dental work.

Jeremy stars in The Grand Tour with James May and Richard Hammond (Amazon Prime Video/PA)
He captioned it: “So. How was your morning?”

Jeremy has been having a rather more glamorous time on his Amazon Prime series, where the latest episode of The Grand Tour shows him trying out super fast cars on the speedy autobahns of Germany alongside co-stars James May and Richard Hammond.

The series has also seen the trio visit California, South Africa and Finland.

