Debbie Reynolds did not want Carrie Fisher to be alone, says her son

Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 09:38 am

Hollywood star Debbie Reynolds did not “die of a broken heart”, her son Todd Fisher has said.

Singin’ In The Rain star Debbie, 84, died from a suspected stroke on Wednesday, just a day after the death of her 60-year-old daughter, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher.

Debbie’s son told ABC News’ 20/20 programme: “From the family’s perspective, this is Debbie’s destiny. She didn’t want to leave Carrie and did not want her to be alone.

Debbie Reynolds (Wally Fong/AP)
“She didn’t die of a broken heart. She just left to be with Carrie.”

Describing Debbie’s final moments, he said his mother had spoken about her love for Carrie and expressed disappointment at not seeing her return from London.

“She then said she really wanted to be with Carrie,” he added.

Mother and daughter in 1972 (PA)
“In those precise words, and within 15 minutes from that conversation, she faded out and within 30 minutes, she technically was gone.

“We’re broken-hearted, those of us that are left behind. We also are happy that they’re together. It’s horrible, it’s beautiful, it’s magical they are together, it’s beyond words, it’s beyond understanding.”

The stars will have a joint funeral and be buried together, their family confirmed.

