David Hasselhoff to play 'The Rock's mentor' in new Baywatch film

David Hasselhoff has revealed he is not reprising his original Baywatch character in the new film version but will play “The Rock’s mentor”.

The actor, nicknamed The Hoff, played head lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the classic 90s TV show and will appear in the upcoming movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Zac Efron.

Asked if he was reprising his original Baywatch role, David told the Press Association: “No, I’m playing Hasselhoff.

“I play the Rock’s mentor. I come to him when I see he’s in trouble. The rest is a surprise.”

David Hasselhoff (Ian West/PA) Speaking at the Directors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, David, 64, said the big screen version was not going to be “the Baywatch of old”.

“Expect the unexpected,” he said.

“We have some surprises with me. More importantly I think they did a really great job.

“It’s not going to be the Baywatch of old, nor should it be. We can’t recreate that.

“You can’t recreate Hasselhoff. I can’t recreate The Rock. I can’t recreate Zac Efron.

“They’re cool, they’re nice people, they have a heart and they have a sense of humour.

“What made Baywatch was heart, humour and action. I think they got it.”

David, who is engaged to 38-year-old Welsh fiancee Hayley Roberts, admitted he initially struggled working on the set of the Baywatch film.

David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts (Ian West/PA) He said: “I walked on the set of Baywatch the movie and I was like, ‘Gosh what’s wrong’. It’s like you’re starting all over.

“The director comes out and says, ‘Hey that’s great, now try it this way’, and all of a sudden you get that enthusiasm and you let go and your rhythm comes in.”

Baywatch is due to be released in UK cinemas in June.