David Beckham eggs on Cruz as celebrities get into Easter spirit

Monday, April 17, 2017 - 07:30 am

David Beckham treated son Cruz to some rather unusual eggs for Easter – raw quail eggs.

The former footballer shared a video on Instagram which showed him and his youngest son, 12, at a restaurant, knocking back drinks containing the uncooked eggs.

He captioned the footage: “Wait for it Wait for it Wait for it @cruzbeckham.

“Maybe first and last Uni shot.”

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Uni shots typically contain raw quail eggs, sesame seeds and other ingredients.

Several other celebrities have been enjoying a more traditional Easter.

Model and actress Kelly Brook shared a photograph on Twitter showing her with bunny ears on and carrying a basket of foil-covered chocolate eggs.

Other images on Instagram showed Kelly and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi enjoying a trip to France.

She told her 708,000 followers: “Happy Easter from Jeremy and I. We are currently in Jeremy’s Home in France (My Second Home).”

Fearne Cotton wished her fans a Happy Easter and shared a photograph of herself wearing an Easter bonnet adorned with googly-eyed pom-poms.

Today I shall mostly be wearing...

A post shared by Fearne (@fearnecotton) on

US singer Mariah Carey was reunited with her ex Nick Cannon as they painted eggs with their five-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The star shared a picture of the family dying their eggs on Instagram, and told her 5.6 million followers: “Easter with #demkids #moments #rocandroe #easter #family @nickcannon.”

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

