David Beckham 'charity emails' were 'hacked and doctored', his reps say

Alleged leaked emails that appear to paint David Beckham in a negative light were “out of context, hacked and doctored”, according to the star’s reps.

The former footballer has been the subject of negative reports about his alleged private correspondence.

Several news outlets claim to have seen emails sent by David and his staff about his charity work for Unicef, the organisation he is a Goodwill Ambassador for.

But a spokesman for David said: “This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third-party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.

David Beckham on a Unicef trip to Swaziland (Modola/Unicef/PA) “David Beckham and Unicef have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world. David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund and this commitment will continue long-term.

“Before establishing the 7 Fund, David had supported Unicef and a number of other charities over many years, including donating his entire earnings from PSG during his time playing there.

“David and Unicef are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves.”

Becks is well known for his work with Unicef (Modola/Unicef/PA) He launched the 7 Fund for Unicef in February 2015 and has been a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, carrying out projects in Burkina Faso, Swaziland, Papua New Guinea and Cambodia to tackle issues including poor water and sanitation, malnutrition and HIV infection in mothers and children.

Unicef said: “As well as generously giving his time, energy and support to help raise awareness and funds for Unicef’s work for children, David has given significant funds personally.

David Beckham’s reps say the material was taken out of context (Ian West/PA) “We are extremely proud of the 7 Fund and all it has achieved for children. Since it launched in February 2015 it has raised millions of pounds for Unicef programmes and reached millions of people around the world with crucial messages about our work for very vulnerable children.”

The charity added: “Unicef has become aware of media reports relating to 7: the David Beckham Fund for Unicef.

“Some reports relate to alleged private correspondence between our ambassador and other parties, which we have not seen and cannot comment upon.”