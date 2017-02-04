Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

David Beckham 'charity emails' were 'hacked and doctored', his reps say

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 04:47 pm

Alleged leaked emails that appear to paint David Beckham in a negative light were “out of context, hacked and doctored”, according to the star’s reps.

The former footballer has been the subject of negative reports about his alleged private correspondence.

Several news outlets claim to have seen emails sent by David and his staff about his charity work for Unicef, the organisation he is a Goodwill Ambassador for.

But a spokesman for David said: “This story is based on outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third-party server and gives a deliberately inaccurate picture.

David Beckham on a Unicef trip to Swaziland (Modola/Unicef/PA)
“David Beckham and Unicef have had a powerful partnership in support of children for over 15 years. The David Beckham 7 Fund specifically has raised millions of pounds and helped millions of vulnerable children around the world. David Beckham has given significant time and energy and has made personal financial donations to the 7 Fund and this commitment will continue long-term.

“Before establishing the 7 Fund, David had supported Unicef and a number of other charities over many years, including donating his entire earnings from PSG during his time playing there.

“David and Unicef are rightly proud of what they have and will continue to achieve together and are happy to let the facts speak for themselves.”

Becks is well known for his work with Unicef (Modola/Unicef/PA)
He launched the 7 Fund for Unicef in February 2015 and has been a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, carrying out projects in Burkina Faso, Swaziland, Papua New Guinea and Cambodia to tackle issues including poor water and sanitation, malnutrition and HIV infection in mothers and children.

Unicef said: “As well as generously giving his time, energy and support to help raise awareness and funds for Unicef’s work for children, David has given significant funds personally.

David Beckham’s reps say the material was taken out of context (Ian West/PA)
“We are extremely proud of the 7 Fund and all it has achieved for children. Since it launched in February 2015 it has raised millions of pounds for Unicef programmes and reached millions of people around the world with crucial messages about our work for very vulnerable children.”

The charity added: “Unicef has become aware of media reports relating to 7: the David Beckham Fund for Unicef.

“Some reports relate to alleged private correspondence between our ambassador and other parties, which we have not seen and cannot comment upon.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, 7 fund, David Beckham, UNICEF,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Coleen Nolan has been crowned CBB winner - and she said it was 'horrendous'

Are we about to see the new Stranger Things 2 trailer?

Derval O'Rourke is trying to make her freezer sexy

Bianca is looking forward to 'first date' with Jamie after leaving the CBB house


Lifestyle

Design/life: Gráinne Weber, Architect

How Charlotte Tilbury created a make up empire

The fit foodie: Green smoothies, roasted kale and cous-cous salad

A visit to Lapland is hard to beat as the ultimate family trip

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 