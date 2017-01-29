David and Victoria Beckham renew their wedding vows

David Beckham has revealed that he and wife Victoria have renewed their wedding vows.

The footballer and the Spice Girl tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, complete with matching thrones and his and hers outfits, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in 1999.

But Becks told Kirsty Young on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs that the couple have said their vows again since then, this time in a more intimate ceremony.

The Beckhams (Jonathan Short/PA) He said: “We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private.

“There was about six people there in our house.”

Becks, 41, and Victoria, 42, now have four children together.

The star said during the interview that one of the reasons the couple’s marriage has been so successful is that they are such a “strong family unit”.