Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

David and Victoria Beckham renew their wedding vows

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 05:12 pm

David Beckham has revealed that he and wife Victoria have renewed their wedding vows.

The footballer and the Spice Girl tied the knot in a lavish ceremony, complete with matching thrones and his and hers outfits, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland in 1999.

But Becks told Kirsty Young on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs that the couple have said their vows again since then, this time in a more intimate ceremony.

The Beckhams (Jonathan Short/PA)
He said: “We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private.

“There was about six people there in our house.”

Becks, 41, and Victoria, 42, now have four children together.

The star said during the interview that one of the reasons the couple’s marriage has been so successful is that they are such a “strong family unit”.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Katie Price aims to take online troll issue to Government after Harvey targeted

Watch John Hurt's 143 movie roles compressed into one video

John Hurt's widow pays moving tribute following death of the veteran actor

From Alien to Harry Potter: Take a look at some of John Hurt's greatest roles


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 