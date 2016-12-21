Danny Dyer's 'bulge' grabs attention on EastEnders

EastEnders has sent fans into a frenzy – over Danny Dyer’s bulge.

Viewers couldn’t believe what they were seeing when Danny’s alter-ego, Mick Carter, walked into the kitchen, where his wife Linda (Kellie Bright) and her pal Sharon (Letitia Dean) were having a cup of tea.

“I think these are a little tight, don’t you?” he said of his trousers.

Danny Dyer (BBC/Kieron McCarron) “So the rumours are true!” Sharon replied, while she and Linda did what millions of EastEnders fans were doing, and giggled.

We're going to take a little while to recover from this. 😳😂 #EastEnders pic.twitter.com/Xdn5vjtvIV — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) December 20, 2016

Viewers went wild for the scene – which aired after Danny boasted about his manhood on Celebrity Juice.

Can we have more tight-trousered Danny Dyer, please? #eastenders — Martin W Storey (@Martinosaurus) December 20, 2016

Think we all just see that extremely large testicle @MrDDyer was banging on abautttt on #celebjuice a while back! #tighttrousers #eastenders — Vicki Hooper (@vickihoops) December 20, 2016

Danny dyer in those trousers 😍😍😍 #eastenders — Tink. (@Sophie_Hadley) December 20, 2016

So far, Danny himself has kept schtum on the scene.