Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Danny Dyer: I'm not worthy of sexiest male awards

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 11:06 am

Danny Dyer may have a reputation as one of soap’s fittest men, but the actor has laughed off his sex symbol status.

The 39-year-old EastEnder, who was nominated as sexiest male at the British Soap Awards before the category was axed, reckons he can’t see what all the fuss is about over his looks.

According to The Sun, he said: “I don’t get the sexiest man thing. I’ve got 18 chins, man boobs and I’m too hairy.

Danny thinks he doesn’t deserve awards for his looks (Matt Crossick/PA)
“I also struggle to do my pants up. Surely people can see past the looks.

“I’m really not worthy competition for any sexiest male awards.”

The actor has royal blood (BBC)
Danny recently made a shock discovery about his past when he took part in an episode of the BBC genealogy series Who Do You Think You Are?

The East End hard man found out that he was descended from Edward III and William the Conqueror.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Soaps, Danny Dyer, EastEnders, Sexiest male, Soap Awards,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Katherine Heigl welcomes son over Christmas

DC Insider says Wonder Woman film is a disaster

Reese Witherspoon: 'Smurfette Syndrome' still rife in Hollywood

Bruce Springsteen tribute band pull out of Washington concert before inauguration show


Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Did this Kerry priest inspire the story of The Exorcist?

Peter Dowdall examines early growth at the garden of Hester Forde

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 