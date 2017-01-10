Dannii Minogue opens up about illness, X Factor and Simon Cowell

Singer Dannii Minogue has opened up about her struggles with her health and her love life before she made her reality TV comeback on Let It Shine at the weekend.

Joining Gary Barlow on the panel to find a cast for a new musical, her return to the screen followed a six-year break that saw her become a mother, while dealing with a serious health-scare and the aftermath of her relationship with Simon Cowell.

In an interview with The Sun, the Australian performer, 45, spoke about how she moved back to her home town in Melbourne in 2011 after a four-year stint as a judge on the X Factor, which led to reports of a secret affair with Cowell.

“I haven’t spoken to him and I have no idea what he’s said about the show,” she told the paper, “I have had zero contact with X Factor since I left.”

Following the birth of her son Ethan with British model and former rugby player Kris Smith, she became ill and was eventually diagnosed with a thyroid condition. The pair soon separated in 2012.

Describing it as an “awful time,” she said: “I was getting thinner by the day and even when it was hot outside I was freezing cold…I was beside myself.

“But it was because my hair started coming out in clumps that I knew it was more than post-natal exhaustion, and so I went to have a blood test.”

After being diagnosed and treated – and she is still taking medication for her condition – Dannii said she began to feel much better, but urged all new mothers to get themselves out.

The singer also revealed that she had used Botox as a “subconscious” way to cover her inner feelings during difficult times.

Her return to UK television for the BBC show follows three years working on X Factor in Australia, but she revealed she had been wanting to come back to the country “for ages”.