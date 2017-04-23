Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Dance group Just Us stuns Britain's Got Talent viewers

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 07:26 am

Dance group Just Us moved Britain’s Got Talent viewers to tears with their emotional story and performance.

The team of five friends won judge Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer choice in Saturday’s episode after dancing a stunning routine despite their star performer suffering from scoliosis.

Just Us Britain's Got Talent
Just Us wowed judges and viewers (Thames/Syco Entertainment)

Julia Carlile, 15, needs to have surgery on her spine that would prevent her from dancing because of the metal rods used to support her frame, but has said that if Just Us win the ITV contest, she would spend the money on having her operation in the US where a different technique is used that does not involve the rods.

https://twitter.com/lomey86/status/855876300145389569

Just Us was not the only act to make viewers cry – 16-year-old singer Reuben Gray also made those watching emotional when his dad, who he had thought was out of the country as he is in the army, revealed that he had come along to surprise his son by sitting in the audience.

Fans of the programme were also impressed by some talented children in the auditions, including magician Issy Simpson who is just eight.

Charley Dyson, nine, wowed viewers with his stunt scooter riding.

:: Britain’s Got Talent continues on April 29 at 8pm.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Entertainment, TV, Alesha Dixon, Britain's Got Talent, Charley Dyson, Issy Simpson, ITV, Julia Carlile, Just Us, Reuben Gray, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Reality star's boyfriend arrested over nightclub acid attack

Cowell: I still have nightmares about burglary ordeal

Bernie Ecclestone: New F1 title is like a hitman having gun but no bullets

Presenter Paddy tweets tribute after Take Me Out contestant dies


Lifestyle

What to watch this week

Valberg is a hidden gem with skiing for all the family

Restaurant review: Cirillo’s, 140 Baggot Street, Dublin 2

Take a stroll through Ireland's heritage gardens

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 