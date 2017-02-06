Dan Walker tried to launch a rocket on BBC Breakfast and it did not go well

BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker will struggle to become the next Major Tim Peake after he failed the most basic of space exploration tasks … launching a rocket.
Dan and co-presenter Louise Minchin ventured outside the studio on Monday morning’s show as they both attempted to launch their own home-made rockets.
Hope you're all ok. Plenty to get through today on @BBCBreakfast. We shall be launching rockets later too 🚀@BBCLearning #TerrificScientific pic.twitter.com/mFd85Y9uDk— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 6, 2017
While Louise’s effort was pretty good, Dan’s was, in his own words, “pathetic”.
That dramatic @MrDanWalker rocket launch in full. #terrificscientific pic.twitter.com/6s13MghJIb— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 6, 2017
Pathetic. Truly pathetic 🚀😬 https://t.co/FthXaqSk08— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 6, 2017
In anticipation of being roasted by viewers, the presenter got in ahead of them and made fun of his own woeful effort.
The Rocket of Justice was a magnificent disappointment #TooMuchVinegar #TerrificScientific https://t.co/dHHZKNI6Dk— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 6, 2017
Which story does this best represent? Leicester's title defence? :) #RubbishRocket https://t.co/FthXaqSk08— Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 6, 2017
@mrdanwalker Just laughed out loud on a packed train. People are looking at me strangely now ...— JaneV (@mulberryjane) February 6, 2017
And have a look at Louise’s fantastic launch.
.@louiseminchin: (bottle) rocket scientist! #terrificscientific pic.twitter.com/pHwmefEf6S— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) February 6, 2017
The launch was part of the BBC’s Terrific Scientific campaign for primary schools.