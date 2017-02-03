Dakota Johnson takes the plunge as she joins Jamie Dornan at Fifty Shades Darker premiere

Dakota Johnson chose a plunging dress as she joined co-star Jamie Dornan at the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker.

The sequel to Fifty Shades Of Grey, based on EL James’s racy novels, sees Dakota reprise her role as Anastasia Steele while Jamie returns as millionaire Christian Grey.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson (Jordan Strauss/AP) Dakota, 27, opted for a floor-length dress with a plunging neckline for the premiere at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Dakota Johnson (Jordan Strauss/AP) British singer Rita Ora, who has a minor role in the film as Christian’s adoptive sister, also stunned in a short dress with a long train as she posed for photographers.

Rita Ora (Jordan Strauss/AP) Jamie was sporting his new skinhead look as he wore a sharp suit and tie combination.

Jamie Dornan (Jordan Strauss/AP) Author EL attended the premiere as she hopes for a repeat of the success of the first film, which grossed $571 million at the box office.