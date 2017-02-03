Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Dakota Johnson takes the plunge as she joins Jamie Dornan at Fifty Shades Darker premiere

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 07:40 am

Dakota Johnson chose a plunging dress as she joined co-star Jamie Dornan at the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker.

The sequel to Fifty Shades Of Grey, based on EL James’s racy novels, sees Dakota reprise her role as Anastasia Steele while Jamie returns as millionaire Christian Grey.

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Dakota, 27, opted for a floor-length dress with a plunging neckline for the premiere at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Dakota Johnson (Jordan Strauss/AP)
British singer Rita Ora, who has a minor role in the film as Christian’s adoptive sister, also stunned in a short dress with a long train as she posed for photographers.

Rita Ora (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Jamie was sporting his new skinhead look as he wore a sharp suit and tie combination.

Jamie Dornan (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Author EL attended the premiere as she hopes for a repeat of the success of the first film, which grossed $571 million at the box office.

Author EL James attends the premiere (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Fifty Shades Darker is released in UK cinemas on February 10.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Dakota Johnson, EL James, Fifty Shades Darker, Fifty Shades of Grey, Jamie Dornan, Rita Ora,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Teaser released of Angelina Jolie's new Netflix film on Cambodia

Jedward favourite to win in Celebrity Big Brother finale

Angelina Jolie attacks Donald Trump's travel ban

Rapper Nicki Minaj's LA mansion vandalised by burglars in €163,000 raid


Lifestyle

Lust, sex and the middle-aged woman

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 