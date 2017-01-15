Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Countryfile sparks debate with segment on otters

Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 07:59 pm

Countryfile viewers were all riled up following the latest episode, and it’s all thanks to otters.

The BBC show aired a segment about the cute creatures, and the less cute trouble they cause when they get into fisheries, and it triggered quite the debate.

Countryfile (BBC)
On Twitter, many viewers were up in arms over the idea of controlling them.

But others were pleased Countryfile had highlighted the issue.

But hey, it wasn’t all debate.

One thing Countryfile viewers could agree on was Matt Baker’s pronunciation when he was saying the names of places in Wales.

However, there was a light-hearted response from the show’s Twitter account.

Oops indeed!

