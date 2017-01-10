Could Oksana Platero's husband be the newest Strictly pro dancer?

Strictly Come Dancing may have another ballroom dynasty being lined up for the professional team, as Oksana Platero’s husband is rumoured to be joining the show.

The Russian dancer was new to the BBC One contest in 2016, where she partnered Judge Rinder, and apparently her other half Jonathan Platero could be signing up too for 2017′s series.

Married couple Kevin and Karen Clifton, as well as Kevin’s sister Joanne Clifton, are already on the roll call of professional dancers and the show has featured countless other couples from the world of ballroom over the years.

Oksana partnered Judge Rinder on Strictly (BBC) According to The Sun, US dancer Jonathan, who has taken part in the American version of So You Think You Can Dance?, impressed when he came over to visit his wife and help her out with choreographing Judge Rinder’s routines.

A source said: “I know she was missing Jonathan as they haven’t been married long and it’s hard to come to work for months in a strange city.

“Jonathan is a TV veteran and has also been a world salsa finalist, so knows his stuff. I think show bosses are keen to sign him up to ensure Oksana stays and doesn’t return to LA.”