Could Alec Baldwin be taking his Donald Trump impression on tour?

As incoming US president Donald Trump spreads his influence across America, actor Alec Baldwin might well be close behind with his stellar impression.

He revealed to ABC news that he is “in discussions” about taking his impersonation of the business tycoon – made famous on NBC’s Saturday Night Live show – to other venues.

In case you somehow missed it, here’s a taster…

The uncanny take-off sees Alec, 58, don a wig, facial expression, and accent all based on the president-elect, of whom his staunch disapproval is pretty obvious from his Twitter page.

His act has become a regular feature on the show since he kicked it off during last year’s election page – and he has vowed to keep it going strong.

In fact, he said that playing the Republican is “one of the most fun things” he has ever done, and will keep looking for new ways to pull off the spoof.

Any chance of a live show in the UK some time?