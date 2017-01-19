Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Corrie's Sue Cleaver: Eileen's always been bad with men

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 09:16 am

Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver is refusing to give anything away about whether her alter ego Eileen Grimshaw actually makes it down the aisle.

Eileen is set to wed soap villain Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre), having not realised what a bad proposition he really is.

Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) and Pat Phelan (Connor McIntyre) (Mark Bruce/ITV)
Sue told Good Morning Britain: “She’s never seen him do anything bad. He’s been gorgeous to her. She loves him.”

And she admitted: “She’s useless when it comes to men. She always has been. It is amazing that she is actually at the stage where she might get married, who knows?”

Coronation Street actor Connor McIntyre (Ian West/PA)
The big day – if it actually happens – will be broadcast on Friday on the ITV soap.

Sue admitted of Eileen: “She’s always said that, of all the men she’s had in her life, she would never be seen walking down the street with them, never mind walking down the aisle.”

And Connor joked of his alter ego: “He’s not a pleasant proposition, is he?!”

