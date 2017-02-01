Corrie's Rob Mallard thanks fans for kindness after talking about his sexuality

Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has thanked fans for their support after he spoke out about being gay.

The 25-year-old actor – who plays Daniel Osbourne on the soap – said he was “touched” by the good will towards him after he discussed his sexuality in Gay Times magazine.

Thanks for all the kind words following the @GayTimesMag interview! Genuinely touched by people's kindness ❤✌🏻✌🏽✌🏿🌈 — Rob Mallard (@Rob_Mallard) February 1, 2017

In the interview, Rob said he came out to his family and friends at 17.

He explained: “I never planned to keep it quiet that I was gay.

“The only concern I had at first was if I’m with a female character, will an audience who knows I’m gay in real life believe it?

“But that was just my own fears because I do believe they will.”