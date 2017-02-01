Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Corrie's Rob Mallard thanks fans for kindness after talking about his sexuality

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 01:27 pm

Coronation Street star Rob Mallard has thanked fans for their support after he spoke out about being gay.

The 25-year-old actor – who plays Daniel Osbourne on the soap – said he was “touched” by the good will towards him after he discussed his sexuality in Gay Times magazine.

In the interview, Rob said he came out to his family and friends at 17.

He explained: “I never planned to keep it quiet that I was gay.

“The only concern I had at first was if I’m with a female character, will an audience who knows I’m gay in real life believe it?

“But that was just my own fears because I do believe they will.”

Rob Mallard as Daniel in Corrie (ITV)
Rob’s character, who is the long-lost son of Ken Barlow (William Roache), will soon become involved in a romance with Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn).

