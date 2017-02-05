Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Corrie's Ken Barlow in new health crisis storyline

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 10:03 am

Ken Barlow will battle for his health once again in a new Coronation Street storyline which could leave fans questioning whether actor Bill Roache could be quitting the cobbles.

According to The Sun, Ken will be seen fighting for his life in a second suspected stroke.

It will come only months after Ken – who has been a character on Corrie since its first episode – suffered a stroke in October.

Bill Roache (Yui Mok/PA)
He added a Do Not Resuscitate order to his medical records.

Actor Bill later said that the October health story made him worry about his job, saying: “When I first heard about it I was a bit paranoid – first thing I said was ‘do I get better?’”

A Corrie spokesman said: “We don’t comment on storylines.”

