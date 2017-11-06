Corrie’s Jennie McAlpine joins rumoured line-up for I’m A Celebrity…

Coronation Street actress Jennie McAlpine is the latest star to join the rumoured line-up for this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The jungle-based reality show will return to ITV in a few weeks’ time as a fresh batch of contestants brave the stomach-churning camp challenges.

A show insider told the Sun newspaper that the actress, who plays Fiz Brown in the channel’s flagship soap, has “been on the wishlist for some time” and “after a lot of persuasion, she’s agreed to take part this year”.

But a spokesman for ITV said the rumour is “all just speculation” and the full line-up will be announced “soon”.

The broadcaster also has yet to officially confirm whether veteran presenters Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin will reprise their roles, amid McPartlin’s recovery from drug addiction.

As suspense rises ahead of this year’s series, here are some of the other stars who have been tipped for a slot on the show:

Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas

Jamie Lomas (Ian West/PA) Made In Chelsea star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo

Georgia Toffolo (Lauren Hurley/PA) The Saturdays singer Vanessa White

Vanessa White (Ian West/PA) Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby (Lauren Hurley/PA) Celebrity Big Brother winner, Ex On The Beach star and Crosby’s on-off boyfriend, Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear (Ian West/PA) Towie star Gemma Collins

Gemma Collins (Ian West/PA) Rebekah Vardy, wife of footballer Jamie Vardy

Jamie and Rebekah Vardy (Ian West/PA) I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! will return to ITV on Sunday November 19.

Last year’s jungle queen, Scarlett Moffatt, has been confirmed to host ITV2’s spin-off show, Extra Camp, alongside former jungle mate Joel Dommett and 2008 jungle king Joe Swash.