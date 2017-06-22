Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Corrie viewers complain over police procedure as grooming story develops

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 09:35 am

Coronation Street viewers have complained about the authenticity of police procedure as the Bethany Platt grooming story reached the next level.

Last night’s episode saw her fiance and abuser Nathan Curtis arrested as he tried to sell her abroad, and she gave evidence to the police for the first time.

But her first interview was with policeman Neil, a friend of Nathan’s who raped her earlier on in the ITV soap and who took advantage of the privacy to threaten her against turning him in.

He then watched as she relived a twisted version her ordeal to another officer.

As tensions rose, viewers protested that the situation would not be likely in a real-life situation and voiced their concerns that it could have a negative effect on real victims of similar abuse.

But others were more concerned about Bethany’s testimony and hoped that viewers would see her overcome the intimidation and tell the truth about everybody involved in her abuse.

Actors Lucy Fallon and Chris Harper, who play Bethany and Nathan, have both campaigned actively about the awareness of child grooming and sexual exploitation.

The show has been praised by viewers for tackling the dark issue as the story has developed throughout the year.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS showbiz, Entertainment, Soaps, TV, Showbiz, Corrie, Bethany, UK, Bethany Platt, Chris Harper, Coronation Street, Corrie, featured, grooming story, Lucy Fallon, Nathan Curtis, policeman Neil, story, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

More in this Section

Justin Trudeau: Music should be open to all

Justin Bieber was at this Maynooth restaurant so often that they named a wrap after him

New Jurassic World announced as Fallen Kingdom

Ron Howard has stepped in to direct the Han Solo movie


Lifestyle

Dublin Cookie Co is cooking up a business

Ask Audrey: I tried tantric sex with my yoga instructor once and we managed 47 minutes before the bus arrived at Parnell Place

Bringing the bust to book in Sally Rooney's debut novel

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 