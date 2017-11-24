Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Corrie viewers are furious at villainous Pat Phelan after Anna arrested

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 10:02 pm

Coronation Street viewers hit out at the show’s Pat Phelan after he got Anna Windass arrested in Friday night’s show.

Pat (Connor McIntyre) had a breakthrough with his mission to frame Anna (Debbie Rush) for pushing Seb Franklin from his ladder, as she was taken in by police.

He used his powers of manipulation to convince Seb that he saw Anna go into a solicitor’s office shortly before he fell.

Her earring was then found in the solicitor’s office, where Pat had planted it.

Viewers on Twitter were furious by the breakthrough, labelling him an “evil little man”.

@xvlfx tweeted: “Pat Phelan you evil man.”

@captainofcoffee wrote: “Oh ya nasty man phelan.”

@Natashadearn posted: “no one I hate more than Pat bloody Phelan… I don’t even want him killed off, I want him to suffer.”

But not everyone was angered by the villainous character, @wrighty called him her “hero”.

@Shannon_needles tweeted: “Really hope Phelan never gets his comeuppance, he’s the best thing to happen to the soaps in ages.”

Earlier on Friday Pat had dished out cash to those who lost money in the flats scam as he sought to change the community’s perception of him.


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentTVUKShowbizCorrieUKCoronation Street

More in this Section

Mario Rosenstock brought the house down as Miriam on the Late Late

Olly Murs and Piers Morgan clash over Oxford Circus incident

Facts you never knew about Bake Off worldwide

Paloma Faith scores first number one with The Architect


Lifestyle

Having fled the Nazis, Elizabeth Friedlander created her own typeface before moving to Kinsale

On the double: Jennifer Zamparelli and balancing a hectic life and baby number two

Trim back for the festivities with these Christmas fitness tips

The 40-year-old charity that ensures no-one dies alone and poor

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 22, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 18
    • 25
    • 39
    • 41
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »