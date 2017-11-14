Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Corrie star Jennie McAlpine: My father’s death inspired I’m A Celeb decision

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 05:03 pm

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has revealed the death of her father inspired her to join I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

The actress, who has portrayed Fiz Brown since 2001 in the ITV soap, is one of 10 celebrities announced for this year’s show alongside ex-footballer Dennis Wise and comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

McAlpine believes her late father would have encouraged her to enter the jungle.

Stanley Johnson, Dennis Wise, Shappi Khorsandi, Amir Khan, Jennie McAlpine, Vanessa White, Rebekah Vardy, Jack Maynard, Georgia Toffolo and Jamie Lomas are heading for the jungle (ITV)
She said: “I lost my dad earlier this year and that was a big thing. But I knew he would have told me to do it. He always told me to do stuff and he always encouraged me. He kept saying ‘give it a go to find out if you are good enough or not’.”

McAlpine also spoke of her fears of leaving her three-year-old son, Albert.

“I had to really think about this because the biggest thing is leaving my little boy,” she said.

“Even the thought of it beforehand made me shudder. It’s going to be his birthday whilst I am in the jungle and I spend all my time with him when I am not working on Corrie.”

“Other than leaving Albert, I don’t have fears,” McAlpine said, adding she will “give the trials a go” as she wants to see how she will cope.

The soap star said she would stick up for her fellow jungle celebs if they are being bullied.

“I don’t like injustice. If people are being mean I would stand up for someone but in the right way.”

:: I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! starts at 9pm on Sunday November 19 on ITV.


