Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Corrie fans miss Hayley in throwback pic - but check out David's hair

Saturday, January 21, 2017 - 04:57 pm

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon has shared an epic throwback photo of her soap co-stars.

Samia, who plays Maria Connor in the ITV programme, posted an old picture to Instagram of the cast as it was in 2011 and it’s got fans feeling all nostalgic for the days of Roy and Hayley Cropper’s love story.

Samia has shared a throwback photo (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Julie Hesmondhalgh, who played Hayley, left Corrie in 2015 when he character was killed off, but people still miss her – including her former colleagues.

Actress Samia wrote: “Major #tb behind the scenes pic from 2011 .. still miss our Hayley! @coronationstreet @jackpshepherd88 @charliecondou”

Major #tb behind the scenes pic from 2011 .. still miss our Hayley! @coronationstreet @jackpshepherd88 @charliecondou 🇬🇧❤

A photo posted by Samia_Longchambon (@samia_longchambon) on

Her fans responded, commenting: “Miss Hayley too,” and “Aww Hayley! I wish she didn’t die!”

The photo, which shows the cast in street party fancy dress, also features Charlie Condou as Marcus Dent, Jimmi Harkishin as Dev Alahan, Michelle Collins as Stella Price and Kate Ford as Tracy Barlow.

But can we just stop for a minute to acknowledge the absolutely amazing hairdo that Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt, is rocking?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Soaps, Coronation Street, Hayley Cropper, ITV, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Maria Connor, Samia Longchambon,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Film premiere cancelled after complaints following dog video

See which stars have promised to attend anti-Trump Women's Marches today

Chloe Ferry evicted from Celebrity Big Brother house

Ben Fogle surprised a lot of people on Lip Sync Battle with a Miley Cyrus rendition


Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

Louise O'Neill: It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 