Corrie fans excited as Carla makes early ‘return’ to the Cobbles

Monday, November 20, 2017

Christmas came early for Coronation Street viewers as Carla Connor made an early return to the soap.

The character, played by Alison King, was last seen in Weatherfield in May 2016 and is due back over the festive season.

But she made a return – of sorts – in the first of Monday night’s episodes of the ITV soap, when Michelle (Kym Marsh) was seen chatting to her on the phone.

Fans were delighted to hear Carla being mentioned on the Cobbles.

One tweeted: “Just hearing Michelle speak to Carla excites me. Roll on Carla’s Return.”

“MICHELLES ON THE PHONE TO CARLA I AM SHAKING,” said another excited viewer.

“Oooh cheeky ‘Carla’ mention. Ready for her return… ” posted another.

King, 44, played Carla for 10 years before she left the programme last year.

Discussing her exit, the actress has previously said she wanted to spend more time with her daughter.


