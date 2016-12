Controversial Celebrity Big Brother clocked up the most complaints to Ofcom in 2016

TV shows continued to spark controversy in 2016 – with Celebrity Big Brother leading the pack.

The Channel 5 reality show, which saw Stephen Bear crowned champion and was hosted by Emma Willis, attracted more than 3,600 complaints to Ofcom this year.

Emma Willis (Ian West/PA) Other shows to spark plenty of complaints to the media watchdog were ITV soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Here are the top four, with the total number of complaints to Ofcom in brackets:

1. Celebrity Big Brother (3,643)

Christopher Biggins (Ian West/PA) The Channel 5 show provoked plenty of controversy this year.

One of the most controversial moments involved Christopher Biggins’s comments about bisexual people, for which he was booted out of the show in August.

He had been given three warnings by Big Brother for his remarks on bisexuality and for a comment to a Jewish housemate – which was not broadcast – on gas chambers.

Marnie Simpson (Ian West/PA) Viewers also complained about a scene in which housemate Marnie Simpson exposed her breasts to Saira Khan, and about sexual content, when Bear licked Chloe Khan’s breasts.

2. Coronation Street (1,141)

Rovers Return (ITV/PA) One of the most complained about episodes of Coronation Street was broadcast in August.

It saw Eva Price, played by Catherine Tyldesley, visit Audrey’s hair salon, where she remarked about her dyed hair: “I have more roots than Kunta Kinte.

Catherine Tyldesley plays Eva Price (ITV) “No idea who that is, by the way, just something my mum used to say.”

The comments provoked accusations of racism and led Coronation Street to “apologise if this dialogue has caused offence”. It sparked 473 complaints to Ofcom, which said it did not breach the broadcasting code.

Another episode, which drew 67 complaints, featured two male characters, Todd and Billy, kissing. Ofcom said it would not be investigating the scene.

3. Big Brother (864)

Ryan Ruckledge on Big Brother (Ian West/PA) Big Brother sparked complaints about numerous raunchy scenes on the show between several of its contestants.

Some of those involved sexual activity between Ryan Ruckledge and Hughie Maughan and Georgina Leigh Cantwell and Jackson Blyton.

4. Emmerdale (815)

Emmerdale (Helen Turton/PA) One of Emmerdale’s most controversial episodes involved a dognapping scene.

The watchdog received more than 550 complaints about episodes in which characters Charity Dingle and Ross Barton plotted to steal a dog.

Charity Dingle, played by Emma Atkins (ITV) Ofcom said the soap would not face investigation and it was unlikely it would encourage copycats.

Recently, Emmerdale apologised over another episode in which a character made a joke about the neurological condition hemiplegia.

The soap came under fire from fans after Nicola King made a quip about hemiplegia during a scene which saw her having a drunken chat with Dan Spencer.