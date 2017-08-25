Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Conor McGregor’s son in a fancy suit and 11 other times he stole the show on his dad’s Instagram

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 10:06 am

Conor McGregor faces Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring for one of the most highly-anticipated fights in recent years.

However, it’s fair to say that, at less than six months old, McGregor’s son, Conor Junior,  is more concerned about other things than his dad’s big-money bout.

Like wearing plush three-piece suits of course.

 

Boss baby ??

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

If you think that’s funny and cute, just wait for these.

McGregor’s Instagram is a treasure trove of training pictures, promotions and windows into the Irishman’s lavish lifestyle – but wee Conor Jr steals the show more often than not.

Here are 11 of his greatest hits.

1. When he stepped into the ring

 

In the boxing ring with my son. Life is good!

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

2. All the times his dad held him kinda weird

 

Family

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

 

Heading out for dinner with my son. Life is so good, we are blessed. Happy Sunday everybody!

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

 

Me and my little champion ??

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

3. When he gave his adoring fans what they want

4. When he took some chill time with his pop

 

August x McGregor

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

5. When he practised his poses with the fam

6. When he watched some fights and was throwing every punch himself

 

Relaxing and watching some fights with my son Conor Jr.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

7. When his dad held him more normally

 

Counting my blessings.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

8. When he had the Lion King treatment at the airport

 

Las Vegas!

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

9. When he went for a cruise in his Lamborghini

 

You'd look good as a princess baby what's up hahah

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

10. When he got wrapped up in his boxing gown and was ready for anything

 

Watching tape on the 10 pounders. Tell them babies we're coming.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

11. And when he was born, and was just darn cute

 

Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy ??

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

 

We can land the left paw from anywhere. Who wants it.

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on

Seriously, this kid needs an Instagram account for himself at this point.


