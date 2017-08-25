Conor McGregor’s son in a fancy suit and 11 other times he stole the show on his dad’s Instagram

Conor McGregor faces Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring for one of the most highly-anticipated fights in recent years.
However, it’s fair to say that, at less than six months old, McGregor’s son, Conor Junior, is more concerned about other things than his dad’s big-money bout.
Like wearing plush three-piece suits of course.
If you think that’s funny and cute, just wait for these.
McGregor’s Instagram is a treasure trove of training pictures, promotions and windows into the Irishman’s lavish lifestyle – but wee Conor Jr steals the show more often than not.
Here are 11 of his greatest hits.
1. When he stepped into the ring
2. All the times his dad held him kinda weird
3. When he gave his adoring fans what they want
4. When he took some chill time with his pop
5. When he practised his poses with the fam
6. When he watched some fights and was throwing every punch himself
7. When his dad held him more normally
8. When he had the Lion King treatment at the airport
9. When he went for a cruise in his Lamborghini
10. When he got wrapped up in his boxing gown and was ready for anything
11. And when he was born, and was just darn cute
Seriously, this kid needs an Instagram account for himself at this point.