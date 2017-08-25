Conor McGregor’s son in a fancy suit and 11 other times he stole the show on his dad’s Instagram

Conor McGregor faces Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring for one of the most highly-anticipated fights in recent years.

However, it’s fair to say that, at less than six months old, McGregor’s son, Conor Junior, is more concerned about other things than his dad’s big-money bout.

Like wearing plush three-piece suits of course.

Boss baby ?? A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

If you think that’s funny and cute, just wait for these.

McGregor’s Instagram is a treasure trove of training pictures, promotions and windows into the Irishman’s lavish lifestyle – but wee Conor Jr steals the show more often than not.

Here are 11 of his greatest hits.

1. When he stepped into the ring

In the boxing ring with my son. Life is good! A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 17, 2017 at 12:22am PDT

2. All the times his dad held him kinda weird

Family A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

Heading out for dinner with my son. Life is so good, we are blessed. Happy Sunday everybody! A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Me and my little champion ?? A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:22pm PDT

3. When he gave his adoring fans what they want

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

4. When he took some chill time with his pop

August x McGregor A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:57am PDT

5. When he practised his poses with the fam

A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

6. When he watched some fights and was throwing every punch himself

Relaxing and watching some fights with my son Conor Jr. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:18pm PDT

7. When his dad held him more normally

Counting my blessings. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

8. When he had the Lion King treatment at the airport

Las Vegas! A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 16, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

9. When he went for a cruise in his Lamborghini

You'd look good as a princess baby what's up hahah A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 17, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

10. When he got wrapped up in his boxing gown and was ready for anything

Watching tape on the 10 pounders. Tell them babies we're coming. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

11. And when he was born, and was just darn cute

Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy ?? A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 7, 2017 at 3:27am PDT

We can land the left paw from anywhere. Who wants it. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 7, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Seriously, this kid needs an Instagram account for himself at this point.