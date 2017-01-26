Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Congratulations Alex Jones! One Show presenter welcomes a son

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 07:52 pm

Alex Jones had some exciting news to share with One Show viewers tonight – she has given birth to a baby boy.

The presenter, currently on maternity leave from the show, called up co-host Matt Baker to pass on her happy news with the phone call taking place live on air.

She said: “I do have some news – our beautiful, healthy little baby boy was born. We’re absolutely delighted – we’re completely in love with him. It’s the most wonderful feeling.”

Alex has shared happy news (Ian West/PA)
She added that there was no name yet, saying: “We’re a bit behind on the whole names thing.”

Talking about the birth, Alex told viewers: “It was all very straightforward, Charlie was with me, Mum and Dad were in the waiting room because we didn’t know whether it was a boy or a girl, so that was a lovely bit of news.

Alex says it’s the happiest of times (Ian West/PA)
“The last four days have been heaven – we’re in a bubble, the three of us, and it’s just the best time.”

Alex also tweeted her big news.

It is the 39-year-old’s first child with partner Charlie Thomson.

