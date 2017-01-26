Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Comedian Rory McGrath admits stalking married woman for 14 months

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 10:08 am

Comedian Rory McGrath has admitted stalking a married woman for 14 months.

The TV star had denied the single charge at an earlier hearing but changed his plea to guilty on the first day of his trial at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court in Cambridgeshire on Thursday.

Prosecutors said McGrath, who has appeared in programmes such as BBC panel show They Think It's All Over and comedy documentary Three Men In A Boat, sent the woman electronic messages, approached her in the street and followed her.

The court heard that the 60-year-old, of Grantchester Street, Cambridge, also sent letters to the woman's husband, and that the offending happened between June 2015 and August 2016.

His alleged victim cannot be named for legal reasons.

