Comedian Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie, dies at 57

Comedy stand-up performer Charlie Murphy, the older brother of Eddie Murphy, has died at the age of 57.

Murphy died on Wednesday in New York of leukaemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on Chappelle's Show on Comedy Central.

He collaborated with writing his brother's starring films Norbert and Vampire In Brooklyn.

He voiced a role in the animated TV series that include The Boondocks and also appeared in the comedy series Black Jesus.

Murphy's feature films include Our Family Wedding, King's Ransom and CB4.

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series Power.

