Coleen Nolan has been crowned CBB winner - and she said it was 'horrendous'

Former Loose Women star Coleen Nolan has described her second experience on Celebrity Big Brother as “absolutely horrendous” as she was crowned winner of the series.

She said that her second time on the show was “much worse” than her 2012 appearance because of the “brutal” tests that creators put in front of the housemates.

“They were relentless,” she told presenter Emma Willis.

“There was something every day and it was always negative. The way some people left … it was fun before.”

She added: “Nobody knows how to play the game better than Big Brother.”

But after 32 days in the Channel 5 house, Coleen, who joined the show when it launched last month, could not help bursting into tears as her name was announced.

Describing her victory as “the best feeling of my life,” she confessed that she didn’t feel she deserved to win because she had been “so boring.”

The series finale on Friday night saw the final six contestants evicted one by one with a live public vote.

Congratulations @NolanColeen so well deserved!!! @loosewomen champion champion champion champion champion champion🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Lisa Jane riley (@Reallisariley) February 3, 2017

Coleen beat pop twins Jedward to the top spot, who joked that “Coleen needs this in her life right now … so she can write that she lived with Jedward.”

In third place was TV cleaning guru Kim Woodburn who was challenged over her angry outbursts and controversial attitude throughout her time in her house.

“If I hadn’t decided to be an old crab, they would have ground me down,” she told Emma.

First to leave the show on Friday was Bianca Gascoigne, followed by Nicola McLean, then James Cosmo, before the finalists were revealed.