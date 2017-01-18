Clean queen Kim Woodburn removed from main CBB house after branding Jamie O'Hara 'chicken-livered bugger'

Television presenter Kim Woodburn was removed from the main Celebrity Big Brother house by security after an explosive argument with several housemates.

Kim, one half of cleaning team Kim and Aggy, was escorted away by the show’s security guards after rowing with professional footballer Jamie O’Hara and glamour model Nicola McLean.

As she was removed, the How Clean Is Your House presenter called Jamie an “adulterer” and fellow housemates “chinless wonders”.

(CBB/Channel5) The footage was broadcast on Wednesday’s show, airing footage from the previous night’s action following the eviction of former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan.

The Channel 5 show confirmed Kim spent the night in a spare room within the property and a source told the Mirror she had since been reunited with her fellow housemates.

The argument spiralled out of control after Kim called Nicola a “horrible girl” and Jamie a “chicken-livered bugger”.

(CBB/Channel5) Jamie, a former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, replied: “Who the f*** are you talking to?” before adding: “You’re a disgrace, you are nasty, you are vile.”

Earlier Kim had clashed with reality TV star Spencer Pratt over the sliding door being left open.

Last week the cleaning guru argued with James, calling him a “fat slob” as he repeatedly told her to go and do “some cleaning or washing up”.

Wednesday’s show aired the aftermath of James’ eviction, with Spencer and his partner Heidi Montag in tears over his exit.

(Channel 5/PA) James was the fourth celebrity in the current series to have been evicted, following Angie Best, Austin Armacost and Jasmine Waltz.

Housemates Ray J Norwood and Brandon Block have also left, the former leaving to fix a dental issue and the latter because he was not happy being in the lock-up.