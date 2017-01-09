Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Claire Foy takes Best Actress Golden Globe for portrayal of the Queen

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 03:09 am

British actress Claire Foy has picked up the Golden Globe for best actress in a television drama for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown.

The big-budget Netflix series, which explores the early years of the monarch’s reign, was also named best television drama series.

(Jordan Strauss/AP)
Claire paid tribute to the Queen, and joked she was having an “out of body experience” before saying she was “shocked” to win.

After thanking a host of people, she said: “And a big shout out to John Lithgow. And Matt Smith, I wish you were here, I really wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for some extraordinary women, one is Queen Elizabeth II.

“She has been at the centre of the world the past 63 years and I think the world could do with a few more women at the centre of it if you ask me.

“And finally another extraordinary woman in the making, my girl. I love you, you’re the future.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Claire Foy, Golden Globes, Netflix, Queen Elizabeth, The Crown,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Meryl Streep gives rousing political speech about Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

Beautiful Brits rule the red carpet at the Golden Globes

Ryan Gosling's emotional speech for his 'sweetheart' Eva Mendes will make you weep

Golden Globes offer moving tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds


Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 