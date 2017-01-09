Claire Foy takes Best Actress Golden Globe for portrayal of the Queen

British actress Claire Foy has picked up the Golden Globe for best actress in a television drama for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown.

The big-budget Netflix series, which explores the early years of the monarch’s reign, was also named best television drama series.

(Jordan Strauss/AP) Claire paid tribute to the Queen, and joked she was having an “out of body experience” before saying she was “shocked” to win.

After thanking a host of people, she said: “And a big shout out to John Lithgow. And Matt Smith, I wish you were here, I really wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for some extraordinary women, one is Queen Elizabeth II.

“She has been at the centre of the world the past 63 years and I think the world could do with a few more women at the centre of it if you ask me.

“And finally another extraordinary woman in the making, my girl. I love you, you’re the future.”