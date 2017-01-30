Claire Foy and Matt Smith add a touch of royalty to the SAG Awards red carpet

Claire Foy and Matt Smith cut a regal dash as they hit the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The pair will be hoping to walk off with armfuls of prizes, as the show is nominated for the best ensemble in a drama series prize, while Claire is nominated for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of The Queen.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy (Jordan Strauss/AP) The duo’s co-star John Lithgow is also nominated for his performance of Winston Churchill.

Claire was the surprise winner at the Golden Globes and will go up against Thandie Newton for Westworld, Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things, her co-star Winona Ryder and Robin Wright from House Of Cards.

(Jordan Strauss/AP) Claire was a vision in Valentino as she sported a sheer floral dress with a pink collar for the ceremony.