Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Claire Foy and Matt Smith add a touch of royalty to the SAG Awards red carpet

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 12:17 am

Claire Foy and Matt Smith cut a regal dash as they hit the red carpet at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The pair will be hoping to walk off with armfuls of prizes, as the show is nominated for the best ensemble in a drama series prize, while Claire is nominated for best actress in a drama for her portrayal of The Queen.

Matt Smith and Claire Foy (Jordan Strauss/AP)
The duo’s co-star John Lithgow is also nominated for his performance of Winston Churchill.

Claire was the surprise winner at the Golden Globes and will go up against Thandie Newton for Westworld, Millie Bobby Brown for Stranger Things, her co-star Winona Ryder and Robin Wright from House Of Cards.

(Jordan Strauss/AP)
Claire was a vision in Valentino as she sported a sheer floral dress with a pink collar for the ceremony.

Claire Foy (Jordan Strauss/AP)
The Netflix show will compete against Downton Abbey, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things and Westworld for the ensemble drama prize.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, BT, Claire Foy, Matt Smith, Netflix, SAGs, The Crown,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Split continues to thrill US cinema-goers

Iranian film director rules out attending Oscars after Trump travel ban

Rihanna shares throwback photos as she says making Anti was 'a challenge'

Hugh Jackman: I was 'average at best' when I first started shooting as Wolverine


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 