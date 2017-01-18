Claire Byrne has some very exciting news

Claire Byrne has announced she is expecting her third child.

The RTÉ presenter and her husband Gerry Scollan are already parents to three-year-old, Patrick and two-year-old, Jane - who she hasn’t broke the news to yet.

The 41-year-old is due in summer, just after the current season of Claire Byrne Live comes to an end.

Speaking to Independent.ie, she said: "I feel really lucky that this is the way my life has worked out.

“I look at my children and am constantly surprised that I have them, because I had reached a point where I thought that I really wouldn’t have children in my life.”

Byrne also chatted about suffering from "brutal" morning sickness earlier on in her pregnancy and will not be overloading her work schedule over the next few months.