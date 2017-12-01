Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Christmas has officially started! The Toy Show stuns with 'unboatable' opener

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 09:45 pm

How about that for a Toy Show opener?

The Late Late Toy Show went 'Under the Sea' with its theme tonight as all the boys and girls got the festive celebrations started with a show based on the Disney classic The Little Mermaid.

As host Ryan Tubridy said earlier, his costume was a sight to behold, and he looked fabulous as ever dressed up as Sebastian the lobster while showing off some of his dance moves.

The costume-makers at RTE deserve a round of applause. The kids all looked Fab!

Twitter loved it.

DigiDiva‏ wrote: "Wow what a set and opening."

For any loved ones not in the country who want to catch up on the Christmas fun, they can see the whole thing on the RTE player for free.

Here are the times the show can be seen in some of the major cities around the world:

Friday, December 1

1.35pm - Vancouver

4.35pm - New York

10.35pm - Berlin, Paris and Madrid

Saturday, December 2

1.35am - Dubai

5.35am - Hong Kong

6.35am - Tokyo

8.35am - Sydney

10.35am - Auckland


